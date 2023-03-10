World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals Embers Of Neltharion Update Blizzard Entertainment releases details of what's to come for Update 10.1 for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details to the next update for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight as they show off the 10.1 update called Embers Of Neltharion. The team have released it into the PTR, which you can play right now and see what they're experimenting with. 10.1 doesn't have a release date yet during this period; however, they are implementing 10.0.7 on March 21st, which will be called Return To The Forbidden Reach with new content. You can read the details of what's to come below.

Return to the Forbidden Reach (10.0.7)

Launching March 21, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. Major features include:

New Max-level Zone: The Forbidden Reach – This zone includes new content for max-level players delving into the troubles left behind by the meddling Primalists and the chaos sewn among the elements.

The Forbidden Reach – This zone includes new content for max-level players delving into the troubles left behind by the meddling Primalists and the chaos sewn among the elements. Zskera Vaults: Max-level players exploring the depths of the Forbidden Reach will aid the Dragonscale Expedition as they delve into these newly discovered vaults ripe with enemies, puzzles to solve, and treasures to plunder.

Max-level players exploring the depths of the Forbidden Reach will aid the Dragonscale Expedition as they delve into these newly discovered vaults ripe with enemies, puzzles to solve, and treasures to plunder. Monk Class Expansion: Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblins can now play as the Monk class.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Embers of Neltharion (10.1)

Live on Public Testing Realm (PTR) beginning March 9. As players will learn in Return to the Forbidden Reach (10.0.7), the fallen Earth-warder Neltharion, infamously known as Deathwing, kept a secret laboratory deep underground below the Dragon Isles. Both the newly freed Incarnates and a rebel band of Dracthyr led by Scalecommander Sarkareth pose a threat as they fight to gain access to the lab and control over Neltharion's long-hidden secrets. Major features include:

NEW ZONE: Zaralek Cavern- New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, dragon-riding updates and more await in this mysterious underground cavern.

New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, dragon-riding updates and more await in this mysterious underground cavern. NEW RAID: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible – Aberrus is a secret laboratory hidden within Zaralek Cavern and where Neltharion not only created the Dracthyr but also succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods. Players will face nine bosses in an effort to thwart the incarnates as well as Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces seek to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr. Like Season 1, normal, heroic, and mythic difficulties will release simultaneously.

Aberrus is a secret laboratory hidden within Zaralek Cavern and where Neltharion not only created the Dracthyr but also succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods. Players will face nine bosses in an effort to thwart the incarnates as well as Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces seek to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr. Like Season 1, normal, heroic, and mythic difficulties will release simultaneously. NEW MYTHIC+ ROTATION – The remaining Dragonflight dungeons will enter the fray: Brackenhide Hollow Halls of Infusion Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr Neltharus

The remaining Dragonflight dungeons will enter the fray: Four dungeons returning from past expansions will provide new challenges to keep the M+ rotation fresh: Freehold, Battle for Azeroth The Underrot, Battle for Azeroth Neltharion's Lair, Legion Vortex Pinnacle, Cataclysm

Seasonal affixes are in development and will be available for testing later in the PTR cycle.