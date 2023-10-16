Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft, World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals Next Two Updates

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight has two new updates on the way in November, happening shortly after BlizzCon 2023 takes place.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the preliminary notes for the next two updates coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The reason we say prelim is because it feels like there are some major details missing here, which we assume will be revealed at BlizzCon 2023 in a few weeks. In fact, the first one, Guardians of the Dream, will launch shortly after the event, followed by Season 3, which will come out in mid-November. We have more info on both of them below, as more info can be found on the latest blog.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Guardians of the Dream

The stakes will be high as the combined might of the Champions of Azeroth and the Dragonflights stand united against the fiery Primal Incarnate, Fyrakk, as he storms the Emerald Dream on his way to the new world tree to absorb its power. Launching November 7, with the completion of regional maintenance. Major features include:

NEW ZONE : The Emerald Dream: New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, public objectives, and more await in this ephemeral new zone.

: The Emerald Dream: New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, public objectives, and more await in this ephemeral new zone. NEW PUBLIC EVENT: The Superbloom: Assist the wandering ancient Sprucecrown as he tends to the growing world tree within the Emerald Dream in this multi-tiered public event with amazing new rewards.

Assist the wandering ancient Sprucecrown as he tends to the growing world tree within the Emerald Dream in this multi-tiered public event with amazing new rewards. NEW RENOWN TRACK : The Dream Wardens: The Dream Wardens offer new reputation rewards and activities to unlock as players progress through this renowned track.

: The Dream Wardens: The Dream Wardens offer new reputation rewards and activities to unlock as players progress through this renowned track. DRAGONRIDING UPDATES: Enthusiasts will have access to new racing courses, glyphs, abilities, customizations, and a new dragonriding drake – a Faerie Dragon!

Players can also look forward to updates to class tuning and balancing, HUD/UI updates, as well as loads of new gear, mounts, and pets to earn.

Dragonflight Season 3

Launching November 14, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. Fyrakk now stands as the sole Primal Incarnate and has allied with the Druids of the Flame to gain access to the once serene and unchanging Emerald Dream. He is determined to make his way to the fledgling world tree, Amirdrassil, to seize its power for himself.

NEW RAID : Amirdrassil, The Dream's Hope Players will face nine bosses composed of defenders of the Emerald Dream, Fyrakk's top lieutenants and allies, and lastly, the fiery Primal Incarnate himself. As with previous seasons, Looking for Raid (LFR) Wing 1, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will be released simultaneously.

: Amirdrassil, The Dream's Hope NEW MYTHIC+ ROTATION : The two wings of the mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, will make their M+ debut: Galakrond's Fall Murozond's Rise Four dungeons returning from past Mythic+ seasons will provide new challenges to keep the M+ rotation fresh: Waycrest Manor, Battle for Azeroth Atal'Dazar, Battle for Azeroth Darkheart Thicket, Legion Blackrook Hold, Legion And two previous dungeons will get the Mythic+ treatment: Throne of the Tides, Cataclysm The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor

:

