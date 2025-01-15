Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Plunderstorm

World of Warcraft Reveals New Details About Plunderstorm

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details about the upcoming addition to World of Warcraft, as players will dive into the Plunderstorm

Article Summary Explore new points of interest and spawn camps in the Arathi Highlands during Plunderstorm.

Practice Lobby lets you try spells, set key bindings, and explore rewards before battle.

Choose your drop location for a tailored combat experience in World of Warcraft.

Discover new spells and abilities with enhanced controls and improved HUD interface.

Blizzard Entertainment has dropped new info about the World of Warcraft event Plunderstorm, as the content is now live in the game. The game has brought back this classic event, as the Keg Leg's Crew returns to the Arathi Highlands to duke it out with each other for several limited-time competitions. We have some of the details from their latest blog below before diving into the event.

World of Warcraft – Plunderstorm

A Pirate's Life for You

The Arathi Highlands is the backdrop for this pirating adventure, and you'll have plenty of challenges to keep you busy. We've added a few new points of interest to explore and plunder, including new enemy spawn camps. All non-elite enemies will now respawn, opening up more opportunities to gain plunder to spend, and you can ride like the wind when you visit one of the horse spawn points, mount up, and traverse the map.

New Lobby Experience

Whether you're new to Plunderstorm or you want to knock some dust off your boots before you head into battle, you'll have the opportunity to spend time in the Practice Lobby to try out the various spells you'll be able to find on the map. You'll also be able to stay as long as you like, set up your key bindings, and check out the available rewards before you head into the fray.

Smooth Operator

Players who take the plunge into battle will find it to be an improved experience. You'll now be able to choose your drop location. What happens when you land is all up to you.

Action Bar and Abilities, Worthy Mates

Discover lootable spells, abilities, and upgrades as you plunder treasure chests and defeat enemies. We've shaken things up a little with this round of Plunderstorm by making a few tuning adjustments to previously available spells. We've also added fresh new offensive and utility spells to shake up the meta. Players will also notice new and improved controls for swapping spells with an updated heads-up display, and a spell list in areas where there are multiple spells available for pick up— making it easier for you to identify the spell you want to pick up more quickly.

