World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Reveals Chains Of Domination

The latest story arc for World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands was revealed at BlizzConline with Chains Of Domination. With a mighty devastating trailer, which we have for you below, the latest leg of this journey has put everything into chaos and risk. We don't have a proper release date for the content just yet, but we got a ton of details and images you can check out in the meantime.

THE COVENANTS STRIKE BACK

Return to the Maw with the restored strength of the kyrian, night fae, necrolords, and venthyr and together fight back to reclaim the Shadowlands from the Jailer's sinister encroachment. As you unravel the Jailer's dark designs you'll be able to fight back with newfound inner-strength, even allowing your mounts to once again be rideable in this ominous realm.

DISCOVER THE MYSTERIES OF KORTHIA

The Jailer is searching for the key to fulfill his twisted vision for the afterlives, and he has pulled a fragment of a long-lost domain into the Maw itself to find it: Korthia, City of Secrets. Dragged from the hidden byways of the In-Between, this landmass has its own strange creatures and brims with mysteries the likes of which the Shadowlands has never seen. It is these obscurities that the Jailer is truly after, the secrets of an enigmatic group known as the First Ones. During your adventures in the Maw and Korthia, you'll be able to earn new rewards including a spectral steed bound in spiked barding and a severed hand mount that will fearlessly crawl wherever you command.

RAID THE SANCTUM OF DOMINATION

Found beyond the labyrinthine halls of Torghast, the Sanctum of Domination is a new 10-boss raid. Encounter the true Eye of the Jailer, turn the tide against the Tarragrue, square off against Kel'Thuzad, and come face-to-face with the Banshee Queen herself in a fateful confrontation in World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

NEW MEGA-DUNGEON: TAZAVESH, THE VEILED MARKET

Gather your party and discover exotic wares and strange creatures in the new eight-boss Mythic mega-dungeon; Tazavesh: the Veiled Market. Set in a bazaar of the mysterious brokers, you'll face off against dastardly assassins, four-armed broker guards, an infinite pirate dragon, and other enemies as you chase down a wayward broker before she can unleash the might of a stolen artifact to realize her own designs. This Mythic-only instance can reward players with loot coveted by broker society—including a dazzling assortment of weaponry, otherworldly pets, and a mount.