Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World of Warcraft To Launch First Anniversary Events In Two Weeks

We have a quick rundown of the first set of events coming to World of Warcraft, as the game starts the 20th Anniversary celebration

Article Summary Explore Blackrock Depths in a revamped 8-boss raid for all skill levels.

Delve into classic dungeons with Timewalking, featuring Deadmines and more.

Battle iconic bosses like Sha of Anger for upgraded rewards.

Earn new mounts, pets, and transmog sets with Bronze Celebration Tokens.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details about the first set of events coming to World of Warcraft as part of the game's 20th Anniversary. The big additions this time around include a new Classic Raid with the Blackrock Depths, along with new World Bosses to run into, several new Legendary Rewards to collect along the way, and several classic dungeons you can explore with Timewalking as a bit of a throwback to the original era. We have the developer notes for you below, and the latest video from the team for you to watch above, as you can read the complete notes from the team in their latest blog.

World of Warcraft – 20th Anniversary Events

As World of Warcraft approaches its official 20th Anniversary on November 23, players can take part in a myriad of in-game activities commemorating two decades of adventure with a plethora of rewards to earn.

NEW CLASSIC RAID : Blackrock Depths This classic era dungeon has been refashioned into a 10-15 player 8-boss raid available in LFR, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

: Blackrock Depths Ner Timewalking : Classic Dungeons Classic dungeons will be offered in the LFD group finder and will officially enter the Timewalking rotation beyond the anniversary event. Deadmines (original classic version) Dire Maul (east and west wings) Stratholme (living and undead wings)

: Classic Dungeons NEW WORLD BOSSES Additional raid bosses are making a return with updated rewards in addition to previous anniversary raid bosses: Sha of Anger (from Mists of Pandaria) Archavon the Stonewatcher (from Wrath of the Lich King)

Legendary Rewards New mounts, pets, and classic transmog sets will be available to earn using a new currency, Bronze Celebration Tokens. Additionally, updated modern versions of the Tier 2 armor sets will be purchasable with Bronze Celebration Tokens, available for all classes with new ones created for classes that were not available in the classic Tier 2 era!



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!