World Of Warships Adds In A New Game Mode Involving Blimps

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships which includes a new mode that will have you battling from the sky. Dirigible Derby as it's being called will have you racing a blimp across the waters from one point to another, trying to be the first to make it across in one piece. They've also added in new Super Aircraft Carriers, Pan-Asian Cruisers, and some other tidbits. We have min notes and a teaser below, and you can read the full patch notes here, as the update is now live.

New Super Aircraft Carriers

Jet planes on the horizon! Not one, but two new Super Aircraft Carriers are entering World Of Warships, celebrating both British and US naval powers. The Eagle hails from the British Navy, which housed some of the most advanced deck-based aircraft of the 1950s, including jet aircraft. The United States has been recreated in the game based on original unfinished plans from 1949, giving players a glimpse of what could have been. Both ships carry two types of squadrons: standard and an all-new tactical squadron. These very fast jet-propelled aircraft can quickly cover substantial distances and carry out lightning-fast attacks against enemy ships.

World Of Warships Dirigible Derby

In the newest update, players can also dive into a brand-new temporary game mode: Dirigible Derby. This will see teams of 12 facing off in a Tier X ship showdown, escorting these iconic airships to their destinations. Based on historic tactical warfare, where important diplomats would be escorted to conduct secret negotiations in neutral territories, players can get a feel for high-stakes missions first-hand. Those who can outrun their opponents and deliver their dirigible first will be victorious.

Pan-Asian Cruisers

The all new Pan-Asian Cruisers will continue their steady course in Early Access, with the Rahmat and Harbin all available for Pan-Asia Tokens while Jinan and the Sejong available for doubloons. Port Dragon has also been updated to celebrate this release, with access to a special combat mission to unlock a unique commemorative flag.

Personal Challenges and the Mediterranean event: Spain enters the fray!

From the launch of Update 0.11.1, players will be able to take part in Personal Challenges, to earn the most XP possible while mixing up different ship types and nations. As a reward of this Mediterranean themed event, players can receive two tier VI ships, the Spanish heavy cruiser Canarias which will be the first of the Spanish ships in game, and the long awaited cruiser Dido from the Royal Navy.