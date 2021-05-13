World Of Warships Hosts Biggest Naval Museum Online Exhibition

Wargaming has revealed a special event in World Of Warships as they will be holding a massive naval exhibition online. Being dubbed The Longest Night of Museums, the event will take place on YouTube and Twitch on May 18th, 2021. The event itself will be a singular 17-hour live showcase of multiple naval museums around the globe. They will be visiting 15 different institutions from Australia to Hawaii, then passing through East Asia, Europe, and the Americas. All to display different naval ships over the centuries that have defended many lands and took part in historic battles. You can read more about it below, but everything will kick off at 3:40 am ET and will be totally free to watch.

During the livestream, viewers will be able to get live and exclusive virtual tours of these iconic historic sites, with in-depth Q&A with guides and historians from the museums. In addition, viewers will be able to take part in quizzes related to the featured museums and win World of Warships prizes. Twitch drops and Twitch containers will also be available for viewers. Wargaming also partnered with Verizon who will present their brand-new Museum of Warships AR experience for the first time, and the History Channel who will present documentary content during the stream showcasing some of the biggest naval events in history.

"We are excited to participate in World of Warships Longest Night of Museums. This is a great way to showcase some of the most prestigious warships around the world to a global audience," said Steve Banta, Executive Director of the USS Lexington Museum. "We are proud to share an exclusive look at USS Lexington, which became known as the 'Blue Ghost' during her historic WWII service."

"Naval museums around the world keep a wealth of knowledge and important lessons from history, which were unfortunately largely inaccessible for the past year. We at Wargaming know that each museum has a unique story to tell and we want to shed some light and bring them to our wide audience of history enthusiasts," said Marko Valentic, Global Product PR Manager from Wargaming. "We're thrilled that so many museums decided to join and celebrate International Museum Day with World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends."