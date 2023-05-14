World of Warships: Legends Adds Jötunn Content In Latest Update New Italian cruisers, special events, and Jötunn content make their way into World Of Warships: Legends this month.

Wargaming has released a new update for World of Warships: Legends this week with a number of fine additions to the console version. Among the additions include several Tier VIII ships, including a few from the Italian navy, as well as a mix of cruisers, destroyers, and battleships. The team has also added a new event to the calendar, special content from the Jötunn of the Seas campaign, and a few other susprirses to keep you busy. We have the notes and latest trailer below to tell you all about it.

Italian Destroyers In Early Access

Leading this update comes a new line of Italian destroyers to the Tech Tree to surprise your foes! Equipped with Engine Boost and Exhaust Smoke Generator consumables, these destroyers can generate significant power, making them swift additions to any fleet. In addition, this line also features Semi-Armour-Piercing shells, and can inflict serious direct damage to enemy ships via their high-powered guns and torpedoes. This new line can be discovered through Early Access crates, available through campaign rewards & the new Squadrone Sfuggente Calendar, and special "random bundles", a new entity, that drops a variety of in-game items.

Jötunn of the Seas Campaign Summons Ägir

World of Warships: Legends also sees a new campaign introduced in this update, called Jötunn of the Seas. Waiting at the end is the new German Tier VIII cruiser Ägir, named for the Norse giant, a personification of the seas. The O-Class cruiser sports nine 12-inch (305 mm) guns, and two quadruple torpedo launchers built to destroy anything standing in its way. On top of all this, Ägir also has Enhanced Secondary Targeting, which is a rare feature for cruisers, as well as a robust hit point pool, Sonar consumable and a solid anti-air suite.

More Tier VIII Ships for World of Warships: Legends

Beyond the addition of Ägir come five more Tier VIII ships to take into battle. Available to players who have unlocked Tier VIII ships from this respective mix of cruisers, destroyers and battleships, these ships span Italian, Soviet and Pan-European origin. Special highlights include Pan-European destroyer Småland and Italian batleship Lepanto.

Squadrone Sfuggente Calendar

The month of May also brings a special calendar, called Squadrone Sfuggente, to World of Warships: Legends. Dedicated to Italy's fleet, this five-week calendar will be packed with exciting challenges and daily and weekly rewards. Waiting at the end of the calendar is an exclusive final prize, a brand-new Italian Commander Carlo Bergamini, already at rank 7, perfectly equipped to helm the new line of Italian Destroyers.

Called To The Brawl

Finally, Brawl returns in this update with three seasons to play through. Commencing on June 1, get in on the action with non-aircraft carrier ships to assert naval dominance and win a variety of prizes!