World Of Warships Releases Tenth Anniversary Update

World Of Warships has a new update out with a few new additions, as the team celebrate's the game's Tenth Anniversary this month

Anniversary event brings daily login bonuses, special containers, and exclusive ships, including Tier X Kushiro.

New Blast from the Past mode revives the original gameplay, alongside a nostalgic Decade Dock Port full of secrets.

German heavy cruisers arrive in Early Access, plus new seasons, campaigns, and features to explore in-game.

Wargaming has released a new update for World of Warships this week, as the team is celebrating the game's Tenth Anniversary this month. Technically called Update 14.8, the update comes with free rewards for all players including Supercontainers and ships, along with a new Blast from the Past mode, some new Easter Eggs, more German Cruisers being adcded to Early Access, and new seasons of Clan and Ranked battles. We have the full dev notes and detaisl for you here as the content is now live.

World of Warships – Tenth Anniversary

Over the last decade, World of Warships has continued to grow its global playerbase, delivering over 800 historically accurate ships to take into battle, and amassing over 1.2 billion hours of playtime. Beyond the game, World of Warships has worked to support a variety of charities, including Save the Children and Help for Heroes, working with the community to raise over $240,000, and to push initiatives such as Longest Night of Museums – World of Warships' annual livestream dedicated to educating viewers about naval museums around the globe.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, World of Warships is ushering in a month packed with free ships, bonuses and more. By logging in each day, players can earn rewards on the Daily Login Calendar, which include Supercontainers, Coal, Credits, free experience, days of Premium Account access, and Festive Tokens. Also available through Battle Performance Bonuses, these Tokens can be redeemed in the Armory for up to 130 Supercontainers, including "Finest Hour," "Resolute and Rapid," "The Age of Sa Zhenbing," or "Battle of Paso De Patria" Containers; plus an array of ships, including Tier X Japanese Premium heavy cruiser Kushiro.

The festivities continue with a huge array of free Containers, each bringing a variety of rare ships. Amongst these are a special Tenth Anniversary Gift Container, which guarantees a Tier VI ship, and a Premium Ship VII Container, which can be earned through the Tenth Anniversary Event Pass. Long time players can also look forward to additional Containers, including a Premium Ship VIII Elite Container for players with over five years and 25 battles under their belt, and a Premium Ship X Elite Container for those who have been with the game for the last decade.

Decade Dock Port

For the Tenth Anniversary, World of Warships is also bringing in a new limited-time game mode for players to test their mettle. Blast from the Past takes players down memory lane, as it removes aircraft carriers and submarines to offer players the original World of Warships experience, as it was at launch a decade ago. Structured across six chapters, each phase offers an insight into the history of World of Warships, restricting gameplay, ships, and maps to those only seen during that era. The final chapter brings it all together, with a new set of restrictions for players to overcome.

A brand-new nostalgic Decade Dock Port also arrives, bringing ten years' worth of Easter Eggs to find, and a journal detailing the game's history over the past decade. A new version of the Update Navigator in the Port will also share the latest news and features, whilst offering players the opportunity to view a personalised Career Report, breaking down their stats across battles and time played.

German Cruisers in Early Access

World of Warships' Tenth Anniversary update also sees the arrival of new German Cruisers in Early Access, including Tier VI heavy cruiser Deutschland, Tier VII heavy cruiser Admiral Scheer, Tier VIII heavy cruiser Knesebeck, Tier IX heavy cruiser Manteuffel, and Tier X heavy cruiser Prinz Adalbert. In addition to these vessels, Knesebeck, Manteuffel, and Prinz Adalbert will also receive three permanent camouflages to celebrate their arrival.

Each of these German vessels specialises in close-quarters combat, using their large main battery guns to inflict heavy damage. While their accuracy is optimised for close-range combat, they come equipped with improved Secondary Batteries that you can take active control of to make up for their short range. As is typical with German ships, they are also bundled with Improved Hydroacoustic Search and high defense, making these powerful adversaries on the high seas.

Closing out the update, World of Warships will see the continuation of the "In the Name of Tomorrow" campaign, the return of Asymmetric Battles, a Module Damage Rework, Submarines arriving in Operations, and new seasons of Clan and Ranked Battles.

