World Of Warships Reveals 7th Anniversary Update

Wargaming revealed details to their latest patch for World Of Warships, as they show off what's here for the game's 7th Anniversary. Patch 0.11.8 will be adding several in-game features such as new rewards for battle performance, a themed collection, and the Warship Strike minigame for you to dive into. We'll also see an upgrade to the Puerto Rico build in the Dockyard, newly updated Operations, British battleships being included in the tech tree, and more for you to find. You can read about the full update below and check out the latest video at the bottom.

Birthday On Board: Leading the update is a boatload of in-game celebrations to commemorate seven years of World of Warships. Players using ships of Tier V and above will receive several festive rewards, with "Special Bonus", "Rare Bonus" and "Supercontainer" containers up for grabs depending on the ship used. Many veteran players have amassed tons of ships during their maritime careers, and they'll be able to collect multiple rewards from several of their craft in one battle. World of Warships will also welcome a new "Seven Seas" collection as part of the festivities, which takes players through the history of 16 of the game's famous ports. Wrapping up these birthday festivities is the Warship Strike minigame, available in the Armory. Inspired by classic naval combat entertainment, players will take on AI opponents in a strategy-based game with the goal of winning festive tokens.

Updated Operations: Operations have received thorough changes, with a wider set of ships available to participate. Rewards attained through Operations have also changed, with the opportunity to take home the new rewards more than once by completing special daily and weekly combat missions. Alongside these changes comes the return of three Operations, with "The Ultimate Frontier", "Hermes" and the night operation "Cherry Blossom" back in 0.11.8.

British Battleships Arrive In Tech Tree: Arriving from Early Access, eight British battleships introduced in the last two updates are now available for research in the Tech Tree. Amongst them are the iconic Renown and Indefatigable. Those swift ships feature accurate guns and torpedoes on board, as well as different consumables across the range of Tier V-X ships, including "Engine Boost", "Defensive AA fire" and "Specialized Repair Teams".

Armory and Dockyard: The fast Tier X Spanish destroyer Álvaro de Bazán, accompanied by eight 135-mm main battery guns and two four-tube torpedo tubes, also makes its way into the Armory with its alternative firing mode. Update 0.11.8 sees the continuation of the construction of American cruiser Puerto Rico, which will be available to players until the beginning of update 0.11.10. The building process also rewards players who reach stage 25 out of 40 with Canadian destroyer Huron.