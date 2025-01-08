Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World of Warships Reveals Version 14.0 Arrives Tomorrow

World of Warships has provided new details of Version 14.0, set to be released tomorrow, as new ships and more will be added

Article Summary World of Warships Version 14.0 features new Dutch Cruisers in Early Access and engaging high-tier Operations.

Battle against powerful flagships with unique skills in high-seas Operations offering strategic challenges.

Join the legendary Bjorn Stormbreaker in a thrilling adventure with quests and exclusive rewards.

Additional updates include Creatorverse collaboration, Hamburg Dockyard, new Brawls, and Event Pass.

Wargaming has revealed that the next major update for World of Warships is coming out tomorrow, as Version 14.0 brings new ships and more. While there are a number of new additions to the game, it's actually pretty light when it comes to definitive updates. Players will see Dutch Cruisers in Early Access, an event with Bjorn's Ballad Adventure, and some new Operations. Youc an read the dev notes below, but the full patch notes are on their website.

World of Warships – Version 14.0

On January 9 until February 6, high-tier ship Operations–which will run alongside standard Operations as a separate battle type–are sailing into the game, offering new challenges to players brave enough to tackle them. These special Operations feature a new deadly enemy known as flagships, which act as squadron leaders for their fleet and have significantly more hit points than standard vessels to withstand tactical efforts.

There will be three flagships on the high seas, each with various skills and abilities that players will have to outmaneuver to overcome the odds. The Incendiary Specialist makes its allies more dangerous by improving their chances of starting fires, whilst also being vulnerable to fires itself. Torpedo Master increases the torpedo reload speed for allies, however is susceptible to torpedo damage in return. Finally, Iron Fist delivers a speed buff to allies, while also arming them with special shells that have enhanced armour penetration. However, once Iron Fist is destroyed, it will damage all nearby vessels. The first three weeks of the update will each see one of the three flagships scouring the waters for prey before the fourth week brings all three together for the ultimate challenge.

Dutch Cruisers Drop Anchor in Early Access

Dutch cruisers also enter Early Access on January 9 until March 6, bringing vessels with 128mm guns, improved high explosive shell penetration and armour piercing shell damage, Airstrike with long-range, and Engine Boost and fast-cooling Repair Party consumables to complete the package. The new line of ships includes Tier VIII cruiser Jaarsveld, Tier IX cruiser Menno Van Coehoorn, and Tier X cruiser Ultrecht. A brand-new Event Pass is also available, containing Jaarsveld, along with various permanent camouflages to use across the new line of cruisers.

Battle Alongside a Legendary Sea Wolf in the Bjorn's Ballad Adventure

A brand-new journey is on the horizon, as Bjorn's Ballad Adventure begins on January 16 and runs until February 6, which sees players join the renowned warrior, who has slain terrifying sea monsters and sailed to the darkest corners of the earth. This new quest sends players on an epic journey across several fantasy locations and will take place across three chapters, each equipped with standard and advanced missions. Complete these action-packed chapters to gain Commander Bjorn Stormbreaker, with six skill points, as well as Forsaken Chest Containers and an exclusive discount on themed bundles. The latest update also includes the return of the Creatorverse collaboration, the continuation of the Hamburg Dockyard, a new season of Brawls, and plenty more for players to kick-start a new year in World of Warships.

