World Of Wonders: Taken Over Event Comes To Pokémon GO

World of Wonders: Taken Over brings Shadow Mewtwo Raids, Shadow Groudon Research, and Shiny Sandile in 12 KM Eggs to Pokémon GO.

Article Summary World of Wonders: Taken Over event hits Pokémon GO on March 27, 2024.

Shadow Groudon debuts in special research, and Shadow Mewtwo raids set for weekend.

Shiny Sandile makes its first appearance in 12 KM Eggs during the event.

New Shadow Pokémon available and event-exclusive timed research offers unique rewards.

A new Team GO Rocket-focused event has been announced in Pokémon GO. Let's see what it will bring to the game.

Here's what's happening for the World of Wonders: Taken Over event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Date and time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Shadow Legendary Debut: Shadow Groudon arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time. Like previous Shadow Legendary debuts, it will be available as a result of Team GO Rocket-focused Special Research. Trainers will earn a Super Rocket Radar to help them track down Giovanni, who will be using Shadow Groudon. Once Giovanni is defeated, Trainers will be able to earn an encounter with Shadow Groudon. This Special Research will expire on June 1, 2024 at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Shadow Mewtwo Raids: Shadow Mewtwo will sub in for the normal March 2024 Shadow Raid Boss, Raikou, this weekend. Shadow Mewtwo will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, March 30, 2024, to Sunday, March 31, 2024, local time. During this time, Shadow Mewtwo can be encountered in its Shiny form.

New Shiny: Sandile will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. It can only be found in 12 KM Eggs.

Eggs: The following Pokémon will be in 12 KM Eggs: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Sandile (can be Shiny), Pawniard (can be Shiny), Vullaby (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), Pancham (can be Shiny), Salandit, and Varoom.

New Shadow Pokémon: Pidgey, Darumaka, Gothita, and Solosis can be encountered as Shadow Pokémon through Team GO Rocket Grunts for the first time.

Leader Shift: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff will be using different Shadows during this time, which means that the Shiny-capable encounter at the end of the battles will also be different. We do not yet know which species they will use.

Wild Spawns: Murkrow (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Purrloin (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), and Inkay. Rare encounters include Zorua (can be Shiny), Vullaby (can be Shiny), and Deino (can be Shiny).

Event bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Drowzee (can be Shiny), Shadow Poliwag (can be Shiny), Shadow Barboach, Shadow Foongus Tier Three: Shadow Sneasel (can be Shiny), Shadow Wobbuffet, Shadow Hitmontop.

Field Research: Event-themed encounters will be featured along with Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs.

Field Research: Event-themed encounters will be featured along with Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs.

Timed Research: Event-themed encounters will be featured along with other items. There will also be a Paid Timed Research which features six Mysterious Components, a Super Incubator, a Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter. Niantic writes: For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research focused on defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts. For US$2.00Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that the Timed Research ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until March 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Event-themed encounters will be featured along with other items. There will also be a Paid Timed Research which features six Mysterious Components, a Super Incubator, a Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter. Niantic writes:

