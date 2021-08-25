World War Z: Aftermath Receives A Pre-Order Trailer

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have released a new trailer for World War Z: Aftermath as the game hits pre-order. The orders will officially start on August 26th, offering up a few different editions to choose from. Those include the Standard Edition for $40, but players who own the original World War Z can upgrade to Aftermath for only $20 on whatever platform the game is on. World War Z: Aftermath: Deluxe Edition will also be available with some bonus content as it will feature two bonus melee weapons: the Sledgehammer and Dual Cleavers. Plus the ornate weapon skins in the Explorer Weapon Skins Pack. That version will be available for $50. Enjoy the trailer as the game launches on PC (Steam and EGS), Xbox One, and PS4 on September 21st, with next-gen versions arriving in 2022.

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse on consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world. Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula in all-new story missions. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible. Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update on PC.

Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath's immersive new First-Person Mode option. Level up eight unique classes — the Gunslinger, Hellraiser, Slasher, Medic, Fixer, Exterminator, Dronemaster, and all-new Vanguard class — each with their own perks and playstyles. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.