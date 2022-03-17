World War Z: Aftermath Releases Free "Cut & Mend" Update

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a brand new free update into World War Z: Aftermath with "Cut & Mend". This update is a bit of a blessing as there haven't been too many updates to the game as of late. This new update adds some awesome additions to the gameplay like the unlockable Sword and Advanced Combat Weapon variant that will give you some new ways to slay the undead. As well as new class perk loadouts to aid in your run, an added adrenaline boost, bandage kits for healing on the go, new trinkets, and more. We have the rundown from the devs and the new trailer highlighting the additions below.

Players can grab the new Sword melee weapon and ACW rifle variant, both special rewards for collectible hunters that offer powerful perks in a firefight. The update also adds the ability to quickly swap between different perk loadouts for each class, new items for the medkit slot like adrenaline, which boosts your stamina and can be used to self-revive, and bandage kits, which can be used to heal teammates, plus all-new cosmetic trinkets. New World War Z: Aftermath Content Added new melee weapon Sword, rewarded after collecting all documents for any level

Added new unique Advanced Combat Weapon variant, rewarded after collecting all documents for any episode

Added new trinkets

Added new healing item Bandage Kit

Placeable object that can be used by teammates to restore health

Added new healing item Adrenaline

Can be used to pick yourself up when incapacitated and gain unlimited stamina for a short time Quality Of Life Added Classes Perk Loadouts

Horde Mode rewards are now given out for each wave, and won't be lost if a player disconnects

Improved Vanguard shield responsiveness

Added 1st person mode toggle button Stability Fix for freezing on next-gen consoles

Fixes for gameplay crashes

Various stability improvements