Worldless Releases New Free Demo For Xbox Players

You can play a free demo of Worldless right now, as Thunderful has made the game available as part of the ID@Xbox Demo Fest.

Indie game developer Noname Studios and publisher Thunderful Group have officially released a brand new demo for Worldless for you to play. The game is currently available for you to play on Xbox as part of the ID@Xbox Demo Fest, as well as on Steam, ahead of the game's release for both platforms, which will take place sometime before year's end. In this new demo, you'll be transported to a mysterious and stylized existence that blends Metroidvania-style exploration with turn-based action combats as you will make your way around, trying to find your way in an undefined realm. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom showing off the game, as you'll have only a few weeks to try this out while we wait on a release date.

"Worldless is set at a time where the rules of existence remain undefined. In this abstract setting, players will discover entities with opposing goals. One half is fixated on the virtue of their nature, the other is seeking to exchange it for their demise. This inevitably thrusts them into conflict as they battle for transcendence and you will find yourself embroiled in that fight. As you explore through this abstract existence, you will come to learn the nuances of a combat system that uses turn-based offense and defense moments, and blends real-time control on them for thrilling and complex fights. This creates encounters that require both tactics and timing to be successful. Master the combat and Absorb enemies before defeating them to learn new abilities in an ever-expanding skill tree. Bask in an atmospheric, unforgettable setting with a beautiful score that inspires, and connect to the deeper meanings of Worldless. Explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them as you upgrade an intricate skilltree that constantly unfurls new possibilities."

