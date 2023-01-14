WW1 Survival Horror Game Trenches To Be Released Next Week Get ready to search for ghosts in a new horrifying experience set during World War I, as Trenches is out next Friday.

Indie developer and publisher Ratalaika Games have revealed their new horror title Trenches is set to be released next week. The game will take you back to World War I, as you will literally be walking through the abandoned trenches of the conflict in 1917, where you must hide and survive in order to find a way out. The game is currently set to be released on January 20th for PC and all three major consoles; however, trying to find the game in those shops (or even on their own website) is impossible at the moment. So while we check out the trailer, we'll be waiting to see if they actually release it next Friday.

"Trenches begins when the soldier you play wakes up from a blast and sees everything in ruins. He reaches into his pocket and finds the picture of his family. He knows that he must try to survive if he ever wants to see them again. From there, your objective will be to escape the claustrophobic environment and experience the war from the eyes of a soldier caught behind enemy lines in this surreal nightmare as you fight for your life (and sanity) to get back home to your family."

"The only way to escape is by finding clues and objectives scattered around the Trench map, which will be like a maze. These objectives will be randomized on each play-through, so all will be different. The player needs to be focused as a monster will be following him and will be roaming around the Trenches. The player can use a "trench whistle," which, when used, players can hear a crying sound, and they need to follow the crying sound to find the next clue. However, the catch is the monster can also hear the trench whistle and comes running at you. Enemies will also be able to hear if you walk on wood as it will make creaking noises or if you break any bottles. Alongside that, there will be other things that can aid you in the game, such as Wire Cutters, Gun, Map, etc., which can help if you find them."