WWE 2K22 Reveals New MyGM Mode Options In Latest Video

2K Games has a new Ringside Report video for WWE 2K22 as they go over the finer points of the newly added MyGM mode. This is where you get to be the authority figure pulling the strings both in front of and behind the camera, as you dictate what happens on either Raw or Smackdown and dealing with the fallout. WWE's CBO Stephanie McMahon serves as the voiceover for the trailer as well as one of the figureheads for the game's mode, since she has been in the role multiple times over on TV. Enjoy the trailer and the video below along with these notes from the team.

In the Ringside Report, Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Design Director Alan Flores, Producer Bryan Fritz, and Senior Designer Chris Misenas walk viewers through MyGM, from the initial choice of one of five General Managers – including Stephanie McMahon herself – and four distinct brands, to the eventual goal of hosting WrestleMania and crushing the competition. Along the way, the Visual Concepts developers trade verbal jabs while providing tips and tricks, showcasing the many unique ways player expression can manifest through management styles. Throughout the WWE 2K22 MyGM deep dive, the Visual Concepts team explores: General Manager and brand selections, impacting gameplay throughout the mode with power-ups and distinct interactions;

Drafting a balanced roster, including custom Superstars, while managing budget to later sign free agents, enhancement talent and Legends;

Match booking and show logistics, allowing players to choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more;

Power Cards and Commissioner Goals, providing gameplay boosts and guidance should players choose to follow it, or not;

Simulate, play, or enter Spectate Mode throughout booked matches, running the show in real time, controlling camera angles, and striving for a five-star match, summed up in a Match Report with tips for improvement.