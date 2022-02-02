WWE 2K22 Shows Off Deep Dive Of Gameplay In Latest Video

2K Games has revealed a brand new video for WWE 2K22 today as the team takes a greater look at the gameplay in this special video. This video, quite honestly, is probably the best thing the team could have released right out the gate after the initial hype. A lot of the complaints that stemmed from WWE 2K20 was the change in gameplay, which was altered and messed up due to a number of various factors. But ultimately, there's very little disagreement that it was just bad. This video is here to show off the game and quell anyone's hesitation toward buying the latest incarnation by showing off the system in action. The video below has a match between Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio along with commentary showing off the various aspects of the game. Enjoy the video as the game is currently set for release on March 11th, 2022.

Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Principal Designer Jason Vandiver, Senior Producer Jonathan Rivera, and Senior Designer Derek Donahue provide commentary as a full WWE 2K22 match plays out, pitting cover Superstar Rey Mysterio against emerging phenom Damian Priest in more than nine minutes of gameplay. Throughout the match, the Visual Concepts team highlights: New dynamic animations, only possible through the redesigned gameplay engine, on display from both Superstars in the ring. The Superstars feel more responsive and easier to control, and each move connects smoother and more precisely.

An overhauled lighting engine that showcases the extreme details of the Superstars, making them look hyper realistic.

Tweaked object physics allow for unexpected moments throughout the match. Kendo sticks fray with each hit, and tables and corner barricades break dynamically to create a more authentic match experience.

Strategic defensive commands which include blocking, dodging, and breakers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WWE 2K22 Ringside Report #1: Gameplay Deep Dive (https://youtu.be/BUqLR6Msvg8)