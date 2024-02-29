Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 Releases New MyRISE Trailer Ahead Of Launch

2K Games has a brand new trailer for WWE 2K24 as we get a better look at the MyRISE content ahead of its launch next week.

2K Games released another new trailer for WWE 2K24 as we get a better look at the content for MyRISE ahead of the game's launch next week. The trailer offers a better look at the two new storylines you'll experience depending on the path you take, as the women's division will have the Unleashed experience, and the men's division will be the Undisputed experience. Each one offers up different ways to experience your rise from wrestling in gyms trying to chase your dream, all the way to finding yourself on the biggest stage of them all hunting for the championship. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on March 8, 2024.

WWE 2K24 – MyRISE

Players are tasked with creating an original Superstar to forge their career path and leave an unforgettable legacy, with 80 rewards to be unlocked, including arenas, Paybacks, entrances, MyFACTION cards, and championship belts. Between the two experiences, there are over six hours of original dialogue, featuring franchise-first voiceover performances from Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Mick Foley, Shotzi, and more.

In Unleashed, the women's division experience, players step into the boots of a wrestler who founded the hottest promotion on the indie scene. But when given the opportunity to share her talents on the larger stage of WWE, will she "Unleash" her full potential, or hesitate and hold back? In Undisputed, Roman Reigns follows in the footsteps of The Rock and heads to Hollywood, vacating his championship and leaving big boots to fill for our protagonist. But the "Tribal Chief" won't stay gone for long and doesn't appreciate a pretender to his throne.

Both experiences offer players multiple choices to make that will impact how their careers unfold, including whether to embody the archetype of a Hollywood star, supernatural character, or villainous, brutal heel, and whether to align with authority figures William Regal and The Miz. In addition to original arenas and championship belts, for the first time ever, players will be able to unlock MyRISE-specific MyFACTION* cards from both Undisputed and Unleashed experiences. In Undisputed, this includes cards for fan-favorite characters such as Cole Quinn, Chosen, Slade, Tavish, and Xavier Woods' alter ego, Zero.

