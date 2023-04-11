Xbox Announces Elite Series 2 Controller Expansions Xbox has revealed two new controller options with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Xbox announced two new controller models this week as they are expanding the Elite Series 2, as well as making the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The team released two new pieces on Xbox Wire, going over both designs, with the first being new color options and slight improvements on the original. Being an owner of the original version, this is a pretty dope upgrade with a couple of options for people who aren't into the uniform black look of the first one. Meanwhile, the Elite Series 2 will give you the option of working with a lot of colorway options for you to customize your setup however you wish, with an improved design over the original that shares some of the same upgrades of the Wireless version. We got snippets from both articles below on both controllers, as the Elite Series 2 is going for $150, and the Wireless version is going for $140.

"The new, vibrant red and blue color schemes of the core version of Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits. Turn on a dime with adjustable tension thumbsticks where inches are the difference. Make split seconds count with hair trigger locks and stay on target with wrap-around rubberized grips. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options to find your groove. Perfect your game day prep with assignable custom profiles so you can dominate regardless of playbook or sport. Custom profiles can be set up through the Xbox Accessories App, where you can adjust other settings like the color the Xbox button lights up with on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC devices. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and mobile. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components built to last. For added peace of mind, Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers come with Microsoft's 1-year limited warranty."

"If you haven't experienced Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Each Xbox Elite Series 2 comes packed with everything necessary to play like a pro. Adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grips, and shorter hair trigger locks can all take your game to the next level. Using the Xbox Accessories App, you can tune your controller through button mapping, adjust the thumbsticks and triggers, and even customize the color the Xbox button lights up as on your controller. Players will have a choice of 16 main colors for the top and back case, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller. With vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink, to a stealthier option like the new black-out ABXY buttons, there are numerous possibilities for personalizing this fan-favorite controller."