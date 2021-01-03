Xbox Game Studios Gives An Update On Age Of Empires IV

Xbox Game Studios wanted to give you a quick reminder that they're still working on Age Of Empires IV three years later. Every once in a while since the game was announced in the summer of 2017, we get a small glimmer of news about it, but nothing really significant. As it appears that time has mainly been spent on releasing Definitive Editions of the previous three games. But closing out the year on their own news section the team decided to give a small update, which you can read the AOE4 part of it below. While they do talk about some of the development, there's no clear path laid out by the team as to when we'll actually see the game.

We are making great progress on Age Of Empires IV. I don't want to make you jealous, but we are literally playing this game every single day—both in Washington and in Vancouver. RTS development is funny: it takes a while to build the separate systems (AI, economy, sim, rendering, etc), and then it takes a while for them to come together. But when they do, you suddenly have a game—a game that needs debugging and balance and polish— but the core of the game that you know you're going to ship. And the best part is that it feels like an Age of Empires game. Our partners at Relic have been incredible stalwarts as we all migrated development from office to home, and modified (through trial and error) our processes to help facilitate productivity to keep the game on track. So much passion, such great developers, artists, designers, narrators, audio experts, and community—not to mention the backbone functions that keep the company going.