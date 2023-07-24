Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Paramount Pictures, Video Games | Tagged: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, tmnt, xbox

Xbox Releases New TMNT Pizza Controllers To Promote Latest Film

Xbox and Paramount have teamed up to give away a set of controllers tied to the TMNT for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Xbox has teamed with Paramount Pictures for a unique promotion as they have released a new set of controllers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. As you can see here, they have created a set of four controllers, each one representing a different turtle of the TMNT. What's more, all four of them are "pizza-scented," so you can smell a fresh pepperoni pizza whenever you pick one up. They're not being sold, you can only win them in a contest, which we have the details of below from Xbox Wire. What's more, the turtles have also started appearing in a few new places, including Minecraft. You can read more below as we wish you luck in winning this awesome set of controllers!

"Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world's first ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles' beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York 'za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Fans can enter to win the Wireless Controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from July 24 through August 13, 2023. For official rules and eligibility details, please visit here. For fans in NYC, you can join the celebration and check out in-person the pizza-scented controllers, load up on pizza and play on in the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 pm ET on August 2, 2023."

"These controllers are great for games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, now available with Xbox Game Pass. In this timeless arcade game, you'll rock back to the '80s and choose your fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combat loaded with outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone or play with up to six players simultaneously. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have also found their way into the Minecraftuniverse in a gnarly new DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, available for download in the Minecraft Marketplace on August 3, 2023. Show off your skills as you take down baddies like Leatherhead and Krang, explore iconic locations like the Turtle Lair, and save New York City from Shredder. Play as any of the four Turtles, choose from 20 TMNT skins, and be sure to head to the Dressing Room for a free Turtle T-Shirt (redeemable by September 1, 2023). Cowabunga!"

