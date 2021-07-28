Xbox & Ryan Reynolds Announce First-Ever NPC Awards

In what is clearly a movie promotion, Xbox and Ryan Reynolds decided to honor the unsung heroes of video games with new awards. With the movie Free Guy on the way, they've decided to do a little cross-promotion by holding an online vote for who you think is the best NPC. (All of them from Microsoft-owned titles no less.) The only one that isn't from a real game is Reynolds' character from the film, which, let's be honest here, they're pushing to be the winner. We say vote for DOOM Eternal's Samuel Hayden, but that's just us. We got the details for you below as the vote is currently happening on Twitter.

The nominees of the NPC Awards are all aptly found in games available with Xbox Game Pass (excluding a very special NPC) and include: Samuel Hayden, Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal – A high ranking UAC official who may or may not be entirely machine at this point. He's always watching.

A high ranking UAC official who may or may not be entirely machine at this point. He's always watching. Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds – Everyone's favorite shy and empathetic mechanic. She's the heart of the ship and the crew, and she's the NPC for you.

– Everyone's favorite shy and empathetic mechanic. She's the heart of the ship and the crew, and she's the NPC for you. Chief Trader Mollie, Sea of Thieves – Animal lover and vendor for the Merchant Alliance, she always has a voyage for you!

Animal lover and vendor for the Merchant Alliance, she always has a voyage for you! Guy, "Free Guy" – Portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Guy is a creature of habit. He has the same daily routine and has never done anything all that extraordinary. Outgoing and perpetually cheerful, but a tad naïve, Guy is a teller in a big city bank who is a fan of mid-90s pop divas. Fans all over the world can vote for their favorite NPC by voting on the official NPC Awards Twitter poll. You can only vote once (even though we know Guy would love for you to vote for him multiple times) and you'll be able to follow along with live polls as votes are submitted. Fans have until August 3, 2021, to get all votes submitted, when Xbox will announce the winner across social channels that afternoon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Xbox Game Pass NPC Awards (https://youtu.be/X3Pzt3d4ycc)