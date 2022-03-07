Xbox Teams Up With Dwight Howard For New Dream Space Collaboration

Xbox has partnered up with Dwight Howard from the Los Angeles Lakers to help out the Boys & Girls Club with some gaming gear. Specifically, they improved the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley with a brand new, state-of-the-art Xbox Dream Space gaming lab, which they furnished with custom purple and gold Xbox Series S consoles and gaming PCs with the Lakers branding all over them for the kids who utilize the space to enjoy. We have more info on this collaboration below and you can check out the full story on it from Xbox Wire here.

Transforming what was a multi-purpose room into a state-of-the-art 20-student gaming lab – complete with all the bells and whistles, including new artwork, custom purple and gold Xbox Series S consoles, gaming PCs, screens, and more – the new Xbox Dream Space will allow kids to experience the joy of gaming as they explore their own passions.

Long-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country Dwight Howard also surprised the kids with a private meet-and-greet and their very own chance to team up and go toe-to-toe, on the court and in their favorite Xbox Game Pass titles, with the NBA champion and eight-time All-Star himself. Inspired by the club's shared vision to promote a life of purpose and community, Howard was honored to join Xbox and the Lakers in bringing the joy of game to more fans in the greater Los Angeles area.

A family-oriented nonprofit dedicated to promoting the educational, social, and character development of boys and girls six to seventeen years of age in San Fernando Valley, the SFV Boys & Girls Club aims to enable young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential and provide access to the tools and resources needed to do so. Today, the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley serves 2,500 youth across 15 neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area.