Xsolla Announces New Office Happening In Kuala Lumpur As part of their continued expansion plans, Xsolla revealed that they have set up a brand new office in Kuala Lumpur.

Video game commerce company Xsolla announced this week that they have opened up a brand new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The move is part of a bigger strategy for the company to go global and expand its resources, as they have now set up shop with its biggest office outside of its HQ in Los Angeles. It helps put them closer to a lot of game companies in the APAC and ANZ regions where game development and expansion are crucial. We have quotes about this new expansion from the announcement below.

"We welcome Xsolla's entry into Malaysia, and their confidence in our digital content ecosystem is a glowing endorsement of Malaysia's capabilities and capacities. We will continue to strive to facilitate further expansion and growth of key partners in utilising the nation as a hub to land and expand to the wider ASEAN region. With the new national strategic initiative, Malaysia Digital (MD), in place, we are confident that Malaysia will continue to be the digital hub of choice," said Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC.

"Xsolla has recognized the importance of growth within the gaming industry and the region. By establishing a local entity within Kuala Lumpur, we will expand our network to help developers provide exclusive access to gamers and their preferred payment method to purchase their favourite games," said Ilya Mamontov, Managing Director of Malaysia. "Because of our regional expansion, we will be adding new talent to the Xsolla development team here in Kuala Lumpur to support the local efforts and our global team."

"We are making great strides around the world to help our partners market, sell and monetize their games in over 200+ regions," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "As a global company, this office opening will continue our mission of helping our game partners achieve even greater success in this ever-evolving market."