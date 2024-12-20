Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Alliance Insight, yu gi oh!

Y-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Spring Booster Set With Alliance Insight

Konami dropped new information into the next Yu-Gi-Oh! The Trading Card Game booster set, as Alliance Insight will arrive next May

Article Summary Konami unveils Yu-Gi-Oh! Alliance Insight booster set for Spring 2025 with 101 must-have cards.

Upcoming set introduces new "@Ignister" cards and a powerful new Link Monster for Duelists.

Features new cards for classic Skull Servant Deck and first new Dragon Ruler monsters in years.

Final chance to grab Quarter Century Secret Rare cards before their disappearance!

Konami revealed the first Yu-Gi-Oh! The Trading Card Game booster set is coming in Spring 2025, as we have new information about Alliance Insight. This particular 101 card set will come with a new set of cards that you'll need to snag to stay on top of the meta a few months from now, which includes the new "@Ignister" cards, as well as a massively new Link Monster. They've also added new cards for the age-old Skull Servant Deck, and for the first new "Dragon Ruler" monsters in years! We have more details about the set for you below as it will go on sale on May 2, 2025, selling at $4.50 per pack, containing nin cards per pack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Alliance Insight

Alliance Insight will be arriving with a bang in Spring 2025! As we Link into the VRAINS once more, this 101-card core booster set will be, along with Quarter Century Stampede the month prior, the LAST appearances of the popular Quarter Century Secret Rare card rarity before it's gone forever! This is the LAST call! Alliance Insight is jam-packed with exciting cards Duelists won't want to miss! From new "@Ignister" cards, including a powerful new Link Monster, to new cards for the age-old Skull Servant Deck, to the first new "Dragon Ruler" monsters in years! Linking into the VRAINS once more, Alliance Insight offers Duelists a final opportunity to obtain the highly sought-after Quarter Century Secret Rare card rarity before it's gone forever.

You can expect all this and so much more yet to be revealed in Alliance Insight! Make sure to check back soon for more information. Alliance Insight contains:

10 Secret Rares

14 Ultra Rares

26 Super Rares

50 Commons

(24 of these cards are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare and 1 special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare!)

