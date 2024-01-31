Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Yamaha

Yamaha Reveals All-New Dynamic ZG02 Gaming Mixer

Yamaha has revealed the brand new ZG02 Gaming Mixer, catering to gamers with a device set up to ehnance their experience.

Article Summary Yamaha announces the ZG02 Gaming Mixer, enhancing PC and console gaming audio.

Featuring USB-C for PS5/4, Nintendo Switch, and 3D surround sound for immersive play.

Adjustable mic settings and voice effects, with compatibility for gaming headsets.

Includes ZG Controller software for deep customization, also supports Elgato Stream Deck.

Yamaha has announced a brand new addition to their line of audio mixers as they are catering more to gamers with the new ZG02 Gaming Mixer. This design was made specifically for PC gamers, as well as console players looking for an enhanced audio setup, with a focus on those who love multiplayer games and streaming. Everything they have used in prior designs thrown into a compact design with a USB interface that enables players to enable sound, chat, and voice levels with ease. As well as activation of voice effects, 3D surround sound, and competitive-gaming-focused modes, which can be customized with an app. We have more info on it for you below, as you can snag it for $200.

Yamaha ZG02

The ZG02 joins the Yamaha ZG Series, which offers gamers a new option of a smaller form factor, with streamlined controls, simplified inputs and outputs, at an attractive price point. It also offers new features over the current model, including a dedicated USB-C connection for PlayStation 5/4 and Nintendo SwitchTM consoles. Its intuitive controls give gamers the ability to quickly manage sound levels and effects in real time. Advanced software mic settings and voice effects (compression, limiter, reverb, pitch, radio voice and more) allow users to fine-tune and personalize their voice, while the one-touch buttons provide instant activation. The ZG02 supports gaming headsets with a built-in or dedicated mic via the rear-panel XLR/TRS combo jack, with 48V phantom power available for condenser mics. 3D surround sound and unique gaming focus modes also immerse users in the action and provide an edge for competitive gaming.

The ZG02 features a versatile USB interface for Windows/Mac computers, and a dedicated USB connection for PlayStation® 4/5 or Nintendo SwitchTM. The specialized USB driver allows audio to be assigned to two different apps — perfect for use with Discord and OBS/Streamlabs. It's also compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck family of controllers. The ultimate companion for the ZGO2, ZG Controller software (for Windows/Mac) is available via free download at usa.yamaha.com. It provides access to the deep settings and customization features that truly bring the mixer to life.

