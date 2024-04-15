Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7QUARK, Game Source Entertainment, Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade

Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade Announced For 2024

7QUARK has revealed their new RPG title Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade, set to be released sometime in 2024 for PC and consoles.

Indie game developer and publisher 7QUARK, along with Game Source Entertainment, revealed their latest game, Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade, which will be released this year. This new action RPG takes place during the Edo period in Japan, as they have crafted a game with roguelite and fantasy themes together. You'll master different techniques and blades to vanquish your enemies as you uncover dark truths about the world around you. Enjoy the latest trailer as we now wait for an official date.

Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade

Once upon a time, a delicate equilibrium existed between humans and demons. Despite occasional discord, both factions labored to uphold their dearly attained peace. This equilibrium shattered when the sovereign of all demons, the "Nine-tailed Fox," arose, rallying demonkind to sow chaos across the mortal realm. Embark on a journey in a chaotic world, confronting a myriad of demons and seeking a path to reclaim peace. Through a series of adventures, piece together the truth behind the mystery and forge a path to restoration.

Replayable Multiple Stories: An Immortal Ninja, A Demon Emissary, A Monstrous Samurai… Each boasting utterly distinct combat techniques and unique storylines. Explore a diverse selection of exclusive weapons and captivating narratives, all set within the expansive realm of these three central characters!

