Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Panik Arcade, Those Awesome Guys, Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Drops Steam Next Fest Demo

Those Awesome Guys dropped a brand new demo for Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, as you can play it for a week during Steam Next Fest.

Indie game publisher Those Awesome Guys and developer Panik Arcade have launched a free demo for you to play of Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom. The game has been teased for months as a chaotic arcade platformer featuring wind-up cars that you'll take into weird and out-of-control locations. You can play a few levels of the game right now as it will be available for a week during Steam Next Fest. Hopefully, when its over, we'll get some idea of when they plan to at least do an Early Access version. But for now, enjoy the trailer!

"Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, the bump'a'jump arcade platformer with high hopes and no jump button, is ready to take players on the trip of a lifetime. Explore an unconventional world and take on Big Oil in an effort to regulate big business practices in the face of a massive recession, overwhelming debt, and the highest gas prices in history – talk about escapism! Jump behind the wheel of a vibrant yellow taxi with millions of miles under its drive belt and a cruising style to match. Drive your way to the top of hills, trees, houses, and people before the clock runs out, and meet a colorful cast of weirdos in this nostalgia-infused road trip all in chonky visuals glory."

A platformer without a jump button – instead, you launch your taxi into the air using stylish tricks!

Search every nook and cranny and find those hidden gears to unlock the next level.

Drive through wacky locations like Morio's Home, Granny's Island, or The Moon.

Compete for first place in the leaderboard in Time Attack mode.

Collect coins to spend on stylish hats for your car. Très avant-garde!

An amazingly detailed 3D world with 8k textures.

The taxi has a key in its back, an important key feature!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!