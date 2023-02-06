Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Announced With Free Demo Those Awesome Guys announces Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom and releases a brand new free demo to try it out on PC via Steam.

Indie publisher Those Awesome Guys and developer Panik Arcade announced their latest game, Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, and dropped a free demo. In what kinda feels like a frantic throwback to PS1 racer titles, you'll be taking out this tiny wind-up car for a spin across several platformer tracks, both achieving goals and trying to make it to the end in one piece. If you'd like to get a sample of the game, you can download a free demo right now on Steam, as we have more info on the game itself for you below.

"Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, the bump'a'jump arcade platformer with high hopes and no jump button, is ready to take players on the trip of a lifetime. Explore an unconventional world and take on Big Oil in an effort to regulate big business practices in the face of a massive recession, overwhelming debt, and the highest gas prices in history – talk about escapism! Jump behind the wheel of a vibrant yellow taxi with millions of miles under its drive belt and a cruising style to match. Drive your way to the top of hills, trees, houses, and people before the clock runs out, and meet a colorful cast of weirdos in this nostalgia-infused road trip all in chonky visuals glory."

A platformer without a jump button – instead you launch your taxi into the air using stylish tricks!

Search every nook and granny and find those hidden gears to unlock the next level.

Drive through wacky locations like Morio's Home, Granny's Island or The Moon.

Compete for first place in the leaderboard in Time Attack mode.

Collect coins to spend on stylish hats for your car. Très avant-garde!

An amazingly detailed 3D world with 8k textures.

The taxi has a key in its back, an important key feature!