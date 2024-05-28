Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Ylands

Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition Announced For Mid-June

Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition has been confirmed for release this June, bringing the full game and more to the portable console.

Article Summary Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition launches June 20 with full offline play.

Experience unique regions and craft with a vast array of items.

Enjoy a stable framerate and optimised UI designed for Switch.

No microtransactions, making it safe and great for all ages.

Indie game developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive announced this morning that they will release Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition for the portable console next month. The team confirmed that the game will be released on June 20, and with it comes everything from the edition you already know and more. We have the full detailks from the devs here explaining what you can expect from this edition.

Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition

On their own fully customizable ship, players will traverse six distinct regions, each filled with unique fauna, flora, and random encounters that keep the adventure fresh and exciting. Ylands empowers players to make use of thousands of items to craft and build with, progressing through a comprehensive tech tree that adds depth and variety to the gameplay. The game gently onboards players by recruiting them to the Classy Adventurers Guild, where they embark on an incredible journey, armed with their trusty handbook, and sail towards endless adventures.

Play Ylands Offline For The First Time: Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition will be able to be played fully offline only, which is a first for this series. After the download and initial launch, players don't need an active internet connection to play the game. All player game worlds, creations, and progress are stored locally, which ensures smooth, uninterrupted sailing wherever they choose to play.

