Yogscast Games & Gamersky Games Form New Co-Publishing Deal

Yogscast Games and Gamersky Games have announced a new co-publishing deal to bring games from China and America together.

Indie game studios Yogscast Games and Gamersky Games have come together to form a bold new co-publishing deal to release multiple unique titles on a global level. With Yogacast based in the States and Gamersky in China, the two will work together to ensure their respective titles make it to both sides of the world and give gamers indie titles across the world. Below are more details and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you.

Yogscast Games x Gamersky Games

The aim of the relationship is simple: utilize local expertise to ensure games benefit from global representation, no matter where they originate. The first two titles to pioneer this agreement are Border Pioneer and Stray Path – two games that have been developed in China but with huge potential outside of their home turf. Border Pioneer, developed by Yahzj Games, is a pixel-style city-building game with survival, deckbuilding, and tower defense elements set for release later this year. Stray Path, from chx games, is an adventure and strategy game combining traditional Freecell gameplay with roguelike card mechanics, which will release in the coming months.

"We've been working with Gamersky in an informal capacity for some time," says Simon Byron, MD, Yogscast Games. "I've always admired their work – in terms of being able to move the needle within China and beyond, they're the best. But having flirted with each other for a while, it's time to make it official, so we're delighted to formalize our co-publishing relationship starting with these two launches. Border Pioneer and Stray Path are very much Yogscast Games games – and we can't wait to help bring them to a global audience."

"We've supported Yogscast Games' releases in China for a couple of years now and have really enjoyed working with the team and, in particular, their games, which have been of consistently high quality," adds Brandon Zhang, director of Gamersky Games. "Being able to work together on global launches will ensure we're able to deliver global campaigns with regional expertise – and we look forward to adding more titles to our joint portfolio."

