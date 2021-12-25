Yoko Taro Claims The NieR Series Is Finished (For Now)

In a rather interesting statement this week, Yoko Taro, the creator of the NieR franchise, made the bold claim that the series is finished. While that sounds like an unbelievable statement, it's weirdly true, and it came from social media of all places. This week, the developers of the series made a special holiday video that was posted onto Twitter, wishing everyone the best this season. While simultaneously declaring they were done working on Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, which is what prompted Taro to make the statement.

The video has been translated by a couple of different websites since it's in Japanese, credit to PCGamesN for this one. There's a point in the video in which producer Yosuke Saito asks if Taro has anything planned for the series down the road.

"Something I would like to do relating to the Nier series, eh?"

Taro replies with this short statement:

"Nah, nothing! That's right. We announced it here today, folks. The Nier series is now finished!"

Saito proceeds to point out, as the internet is one to do,

"That may well be proved a lie, you know?"

And Taro replies with:

"I guess so. But… you never know… I might do more if I get a big 'ol pile of money…"

YOKO TARO said it here, NieR is finished 😱 Happy holidays from the NieR team! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FPCSyLiZKj — NieR Series (@NieRGame) December 22, 2021

While we're not going to accuse them of baiting the fans with some news that's clearly false, this was basically done to get headlines and attention for the series as it has wrapped. As far as the "big 'ol pile of money" goes, we're pretty confident that if Square Enix wanted a new NieR title next year, we'd get one in some shape or fashion, even if it was just a visual novel. There's no way this franchise is being retired, especially on a game that was essentially a re-release of a Japanese-only title. It's not a matter of it, it's a matter of when.