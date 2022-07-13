Yomawari: Lost In The Dark Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

NIS America released a brand new trailer today for Yomawari: Lost In The Dark as we also got a brand new trailer showing the game off. The trailer shows off many of the enemies you'll be running into throughout the game as you'll have to flee from several specters and ghouls and ghosts around the streets of this Japanese city. However, you won't be able to do it until the season is right as the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC on October 25th in North America, with a release date of October 28th in Europe and Oceania. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom!

A young girl awakens in a dark, unfamiliar forest with no recollection of how she got there. As she searches for the way out, she crosses paths with a mysterious individual who reveals to her that she's been cursed. In order to break the curse, she needs to explore the streets of her town at night to seek out her lost memories. However, malevolent ghosts lurk within the shadows, and the girl must avoid them by running, hiding, and shutting her eyes if she hopes to survive long enough to break her curse. The Night Continues: Another chapter of the atmospheric horror series has emerged from the shadows! With a new story set in a frighteningly familiar world, new and returning fans alike can dive right in.

