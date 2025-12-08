Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Yooka-Replaylee Confirms Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

Yooka-Replaylee continues its quest to be on every modern gaming platform as the devs have provided a Nintendo Switch 2 launch date

Playtonic and PM Studios have confirmed a new launch date for Yooka-Replaylee, as the game makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2. This is actually a two-fold release as the Switch 2 edition will be released alongside the game's retail edition, just in case there are last-minute shoppers who want the game in a physical format. Enjoy the latest trailer above as these two versions arrive on December 18, 2025.

Credit: Playtonic

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling Yooka-Laylee (2017), developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark on exploring the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

  • New & Improved Challenges: Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!
  • New Collectible Currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.
  • Navigating The World: Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!
  • Vendi Has Plenty To Offer: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.
  • Revised Controls & Camera: A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze.
  • A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears.

