Yooka-Replaylee Confirms Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

Yooka-Replaylee continues its quest to be on every modern gaming platform as the devs have provided a Nintendo Switch 2 launch date

Playtonic and PM Studios have confirmed a new launch date for Yooka-Replaylee, as the game makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch 2. This is actually a two-fold release as the Switch 2 edition will be released alongside the game's retail edition, just in case there are last-minute shoppers who want the game in a physical format. Enjoy the latest trailer above as these two versions arrive on December 18, 2025.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling Yooka-Laylee (2017), developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark on exploring the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

New & Improved Challenges: Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! New Collectible Currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.

Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine. Navigating The World: Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! Vendi Has Plenty To Offer: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. Revised Controls & Camera: A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze.

A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly, while the new camera controls make framing the action a breeze. A Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears.

