You Can Get A Free Copy Of The Classic SEGA Bass Fishing On Steam

Would you like to own the classic game SEGA Bass Fishing? SEGA is literally giving it away for free on Steam, you just need to register.

SEGA has decided to give away a classic game via Steam as players can get their hands on SEGA Bass Fishing totally free. Just to be clear about it, this is the completed version of the original SEGA Dreamcast game released in 1997, the company is offering this as a limited-time offer to get the game and experience it for the first time. There is a catch to getting the code: you need to sign up for it, which includes being subscribed to SEGA's newsletters. The team has opened up a website where they ask for some very basic info, but it does include your email address, where they will send you a message verifying you are a real person. After that, the company will mail out codes after August 1st, 2023. You have from now until July 31st to register and get the code.

"Explore the exciting sport of Bass fishing! Based on the Dreamcast hit, motor out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest and baddest Bass possible! Choose between fourteen different lures, and compete in four tournaments. Start off as an amateur, and work your way up to the pros in the Masters Classic tournament. Get hooked! SEGA Bass Fishing allows aspiring anglers the joy of intense bass fishing, competing in tournaments to work their way up to the pros. Using a mix of timing, intuition and patience, players young and old can kick bass and take names to experience reel adventures with friends and family. Variable weather and water conditions will affect the fishes' behaviour, so you'll need to master a wide variety of special lures and angling techniques to catch the one that got away. Are you fishing in the morning? Try a surface lure. Is it hot out? Better drop to cooler water."

