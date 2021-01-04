You Can Unlock Shin Akuma In Street Fighter Alpha 2

Someone found a brand new cheat code inside Street Fighter Alpha 2 after nearly 25 years as you can play as Shin Akuma. Akuma as a character is already playable in the game, much like how M. Bison was a playable boss in Street Fighter II Turbo. However, at the end of SFA2, there is a hidden boss where Akuma gets extra difficult by changing his clothes and turns into Shin Akuma. According to the game's lore, this is where he basically rages and becomes all-powerful by nearly becoming one with the Satsui no Hado. He's not the hardest boss you'll ever see in the franchise's history, but at the time he was a royal pain to run into and basically separated the pro players from the wannabes. Well, now you can play as him in the game if you so desire, and it's totally legal without a hack.

In the game, there's a secret code that was found by a player named Gizaha on the Zeldix forums, who discovered it when they were trying to reverse engineer the game. The cheat was later confirmed by Event Hubs, who tried it themselves. There are a few steps to this but this is the shorthand version of how to get it done. First, you have to complete Street Fighter Alpha 2's Arcade Mode with a new high score with any character, but when you enter your initials at the end of the game, they must be "KAJ". When you go back to the title screen, take Controller #2 and hold down L, X, Y, and Start. As that's happening, take the first controller to head into Versus mode. From here, select Akuma by hitting the Start button and his Gi will turn purple. What's more, both players can do this and fight each other as Shin Akuma.

Neither website took a video of it so you'll have to try it out for yourselves if you have a copy of the game. But it's cool to know you can unlock the character as the code was hidden for over two decades.