You Suck At Parking Set For Mid-September Release

Indie developer and publisher Happy Volcano have revealed the official release date for their frantic racing title You Suck At Parking. The game has been teased for a while as you will run obstacle courses all designed to finish with a parking space in the most challenging ways possible. Now we know the game will officially be released on September 14th, 2022. You can play a free demo of it on Steam right now at the link above, as we have more info and the latest trailer below.

Prepare to take part in the world's most extreme parking experience in You Suck At Parking, the only game where your driving skills aren't as important as your parallel parking skills. Race against the clock to yank your handbrake in over 100 wild levels with ever-increasing difficulty. Going furiously fast to your designated parking spot will not only ensure you remain extremely cool, calm, and collected; but it'll unlock cool new customization options to pimp your ride with. Want to show the world your naught-to-sixty skills? Want to prove you're really worth that number one spot? Climb the global leaderboards and prove to your friends that you truly do have the power to stop. Maybe not the world, but a car, at least. Stuck in the rat race and want to see who would come out on top between you and your friends? Give them the hard shoulder in multiplayer, and battle to pull into podium position! Speed through stages navigating obstacles aplenty before hitting the designated parking spots, all whilst somehow keeping cool, calm, and collected in the process.

Unlock Parking Tokens with their parking skills that serve up new customization options to pimp your ride with.

Climb the global leaderboards and prove to your friends that you truly do have the power to stop. Maybe not the world, but a car, at least.

Experience an ever-growing, always-expanding, forever-changing game, where more cars, more biomes, more tracks, and more customisation options are regularly added to the roster.