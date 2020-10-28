Young Horses Will Make Bugsnax Free On PlayStation Plus On PS5

Some really awesome news from Young Horses today as they revealed they will make Bugsnax free on PlayStation Plus for PS5 users. When the game launches on November 12th, if you happen to have a PS+ account when you load up your PS5, you'll automatically have a free game to download and play in the first month of service. Sure, we know, some of you are going to jump in here and be all negative about it and tell us that you're still paying for a subscription, but we don't care. $5 a month compared to $60 outright is a hell of a deal. Of course, the game will only be available for one month like that, so it's basically for anyone who manages to get a PS5 up and running in the first month. You can check out the launch trailer at the bottom.

Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD? Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait!

Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert's band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.