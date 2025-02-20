Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Patrones & Escondites, Your House

Your House Announced For Late March Steam Release

The all-new narrative puzzle-thriller Your House has been announced for release next month, but first, a free demo is available

Article Summary Your House hits Steam on March 27 with a free demo available now.

Uncover secrets in a narrative puzzle-thriller set in the 1990s.

Play as Debbie, solving puzzles in a mysterious mansion.

Explore themes of identity, dreams, and freedom in this indie game.

Indie game developer and publisher Patrones & Escondites have revealed their latest game, as Your House will arrive in late March. This game is a narrative puzzle-thriller in which you play the role of a young woman who was given an old mansion to live in. But as you might suspect, not everything is as it seems in the old home, as puzzles and mysteries are everywhere for you to solve and figure out what's really going on behind all these walls. The look and feel of this title is amazing as it harkens back to older comic book-style boards and storytelling. The game has a free demo available on Steam right now, as it will arrive for PC and mobile devices on March 27.

Your House

A game you can read, a book you can play, Your House is a unique text-driven mystery game that seamlessly blends immersive, thriller-fiction with interactive escape-room-like puzzles to tell a gripping story about the price of chasing your dreams. Set in the 1990s, it follows Debbie, a rebellious teenager, who, upon receiving a cryptic postcard and an old key, sets off on a mission to uncover the secrets of a mysterious mansion. The house itself is a living puzzle, holding the hidden pasts of three enigmatic characters.

As Debbie progresses, she will unravel their intertwined stories, tales of defying societal expectations to pursue personal dreams. The deeper she delves, the more the lines between truth and mystery blur, leading her to a dark, life-altering discovery. Your House delves into themes of identity, motherhood, and the price of freedom, introducing a fresh storytelling format that explores the boundaries of video games and books. With hidden doors, secret rooms, mysterious objects, and underground passages to explore, players must read and solve intricate puzzles to unlock the house's deepest secrets and uncover a truth that refuses to stay buried.

