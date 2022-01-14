Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Las Vegas In-Person Event Canceled

Konami has had to make the decision today to cancel the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series event in Las Vegas again due to the pandemic. The company released a statement this afternoon, which we have in full below, basically saying that due to the rise in the Omicron variant, they have been forced to cancel the event in February and replace it with another digital competition. This is the second year in a row they've had to either postpone or cancel the Vegas event after having such a fantastic turnout in 2020. This may be a sign that if things do not improve in the next few months, the company may just end up canceling events for the rest of 2022.

As we monitor COVID-19 pandemic developments, we continue to take seriously the guidelines and recommendations from government health authorities and experts, including recent data from the CDC listing the risk level of COVID-19 as HIGH for Clark County in Nevada. Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, and in recognizing our own responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our entire Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) event in Las Vegas, NV on February 26th and 27th. In lieu of the in-person event, we will host an online Remote Duel YCS tournament during the same weekend. The Remote Duel YCS will be open to all Duelists in North America including those that were not able to pre-register for YCS Las Vegas.

In addition, Regional Qualifiers for the Battle of Chaos (BACH) season will be offered only as Remote Duel Events for the month of February. As the BACH Regional season extends through May we are hopeful that we can offer in-person Regional Qualifiers later in the season. We will continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by local health authorities and provide updates as necessary.

We apologize if this has caused any inconvenience to those who may be affected as a result. Refunds for the entry fee will be made available for any registered Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duelists who do not choose to attend the alternate online Remote Duel YCS event. These refunds will be automatically performed after the Remote Duel YCS event. If you have any questions regarding registering for the Remote Duel YCS or your refund for YCS Las Vegas, please contact ygoreg@thesidedeck.com. Please note that even if you registered for YCS Las Vegas, you will need to register again for the Remote Duel YCS, if you would like to participate in that. In addition, all Duelists that registered for YCS Las Vegas will be offered priority registration for an upcoming YCS event.

For future events on our schedule, we remain committed to monitoring the developments daily and will provide updates on those events as they become available. Please continue to visit our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG website and official social media channels on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and update.