Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach To Get Physical Release

Maximum Games announced this week they will be bringing Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach to retail next year. The game came out today as players are taking part in one of the most challenging titles in the franchise to date. The plan right now is to have physical copies of the game for both the PS4 and PS5 on March 15th, 2022. No word yet as to whether or not it will be released on Xbox or Switch next year, but we can't imagine they would have it on PC and PlayStation and not go for editions on the other two.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy's characters – as well as new, horrific threats. Once nighttime protocols are initiated, the animatronics at Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex will relentlessly pursue all intruders. Glamrock Chica, Roxanne Wolf, Montgomery Gator, and the Pizzaplex's security guard, Vanessa, will turn over every Cotton Candy Pizza Stand if they have to – it's not wise to stay in one place for too long.

Access the building's security cameras to survey the environment and plan your route through danger. Distract enemies by knocking over paint cans and toys – just slip away before enemies are drawn to your location. Hop into hiding spots and allow danger to pass, or try to outrun your pursuers. Play your way, but be prepared to adapt. Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex offers a variety of attractions for guests to enjoy – Monty Golf, Roxy Raceway, Bonnie Bowl, the sewers, and… Sewers? The Pizzaplex is vast and has no shortage of goodies to discover.