Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Will Launch Sometime This Winter

Konami revealed this week that they plan to release Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel sometime this winter, but they weren't very specific beyond that. The news came down during Tokyo Game Show 2021 where the company announced during a special 20-minute livestream featuring brand new gameplay, that we will be seeing the game next season, but didn't put an official date to it. We're guessing the decision was made because they're still finalizing the title and have yet to properly confirm when it will be complete. So we're guessing the move was done to give them wiggle-room between December and February in case they need extra time without confirming a hard date and having to push it back. They also revealed during the event that the highly anticipated collectible card game will also feature a single-player Story Mode. Considering they've boasted that the game will come with over 10,000 cards over the history of the franchise, it's a pretty safe bet that you'll be playing through the history of the series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lets players old and new enjoy the hugely popular TCG in digital form. Players across the globe can compete in intense collectible card Duels, both thrilling to play and watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles that have featured the manga and anime, Master Duel is fully positioned around the TCG, and it promises to be the most complete TCG digital title yet. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is coming worldwide to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android – and for the first time ever for a Yu-Gi-Oh! title it'll feature stunning 4K graphics on supported devices. As revealed in the trailer, players will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. They'll be able to gain access to an incredible library of beloved Monsters, powerful Spells, cunning Traps and more, spanning more than two decades of Dueling history. That includes iconic cards like Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon and the unstoppable Exodia the Forbidden One, all showcased in the new teaser trailer.

