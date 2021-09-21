Yu-Gi-Oh! Sealed Starter Deck Pegasus Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals in auctions primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a sealed copy of the iconic Starter Deck Pegasus from the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game up for auction! The first primary antagonist of the acclaimed anime and the creators of the Duel Monsters card game (the in-world version of the aforementioned trading card game), Maximillian Pegasus used Toon monsters to subvert the rules of the game to his whim. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 21st, to place a bid on this fantastic starter deck from the early days of this renowned card game.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The creator of Duel Monsters and president of Industrial Illusions himself is front and center of this sealed starter deck, Maximilian Pegasus! Being the main antagonist in the Duelist Kingdom arc Pegasus along with his Millennium Eye was no easy opponent, nearly defeating Yami Yugi and Yugi-boy both. This deck alongside the Starter Deck: Joey were the second set of decks released after the Starter Decks for Yugi and Kaiba. The deck contains a total of 50 cards with 1 ultra rare, 2 super rares, and 47 commons. The top card in this deck is one that many will recognize, the Relinquished! The box has blunted corners and the back side is pushed in significantly. The overall condition is Very Good.

If you wish to bid on this really neat piece of Yu-Gi-Oh! history, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 21st, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!