Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Legend Of The Crystal Beasts Deck

Konami has revealed details of a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Structure Deck as we'll be getting Legend of the Crystal Beasts. This particular set will be bringing back Jesse Anderson's Crystal Beasts with many new cards, as this is designed to not just introduce some old-school cards reimagined for the current version of the game, but also help change the meta a bit for those who decide to break it down and use cards for their own decks. This includes a new form of Rainbow Dragon that can reach 11000 ATK. That way you can clear the field and unleash your banished "Crystal Beast" monsters which will basically be the ending of any opponent. for a devastating final blow!

This structure deck will contain 46 cards, which will break down to 5 Ultra Rares, 3 Super Rares, 38 Commons, 3 Token Cards, and one Double-sided Deluxe Game Mat/Dueling Guide. The box will sell for $11 per and will officially go on sale on August 19th, 2022. Here's more from the team about the contents of the box and how you can utilize it.

