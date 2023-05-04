Lost Ark Reveals Details And Release Date For May Update
Amazon Games has a quick update for Lost Ark players on what they can expect from the next round of additions in May.
Amazon Games dropped new details this afternoon for a new update coming to Lost Ark for the month of May. Among the new additions will be the fifth Advanced class Warrior in the Slayer, a brand new Punika Powerpass, the Engraving Support Systemm, and a brand new Hyper Express event are all one the way. We got more details on the Slayer below, as they have more refined details on their latest blog.
Lost Ark: The Slayer
The Slayer arrives in Arkesia next week on May 10, accompanied by progression events to help players quickly level up. Learn about the Slayer's abilities, engravings, and progression events below. The Slayer is the fifth Warrior Advanced Class— a female remix of the Berserker class. A melee warrior who stirs up the battlefield with her greatsword and Burst Mode, this powerful class has the potential to overwhelm anything in her path. Successful attacks with the Slayer fill the Fury Specialty Meter, which, when full, can trigger Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, the Slayer's damage and movement speed greatly increase, and a Specialty skill called Bloodlust (unique to the Slayer) can be used to unleash powerful slashes and stabs. In Burst Mode, Atk. Speed, Move Speed, and Crit Rate are greatly increased. (Atk. Speed +20%, Move Speed +20%, Crit Rate +30%). Bloodlust allows you to quickly slash at foes in front of you to inflict Damage, then perform a powerful stab, knocking them away for more Damage. This skill is only available while in Burst Mode, and can be used with [Z] key.
Skills
Flash Blade – Perform a diagonal slash to inflict Damage.
Cross Blade – Swing your greatsword in an X shape, inflicting Damage for each swing.
Fury Blade – Jump and swing your greatsword to inflict Damage and launch foes into the sky, then strike down to inflict Damage and knock them down.
Wild Stomp – Stomp the ground with one foot to attack all foes within a 4-meter radius inflicting [Earth] Damage, inflicting Earthquake on them for 3s.
Wild Rush – Charge 7 meters toward the target location and inflict Damage to foes in your path.
Punishing Draw – With your greatsword pinned to the ground, create a crack in the earth and raise it upwards. Deal Damage and launch foes high into the air.
Ground Smash – Thrust your greatsword into the ground, inflicting Damage. Then pull it out and send forth a shockwave, pulling targets and inflicting Damage.
Furious Claw – Menacingly slash your greatsword to the left and right and deal Damage. Spin your body to attack and deal Damage. Attack an airborne foe to launch them into the air again.
Spinning Sword – Swing your greatsword as you move, inflicting Damage. Ignore collisions with adventurers and normal monsters while moving.
Flying Strike – Leap up to 8 meters to the target location and strike downward with your greatsword, inflicting Damage and knocking down foes.
Cruel Pierce – Grab your greatsword with one hand, and stab with ferocious energy to deal Damage.
Final Blow – Charge 4 meters toward the target location and slash at foes, inflicting Damage and launching them into the air. Use as a combo to deliver a spinning attack, inflicting Damage before landing a downward blow, inflicting Damage.
Fatal Sword – Thrust your greatsword down, inflicting Damage.
Hurricane Sword – Spin around for 3s to inflict Damage.
Mountain Cleave – Jump while spinning counter-clockwise and smash the ground to create a storm of swords, inflicting Damage and knocking foes down.
Guillotine – Grab your greatsword in one hand and unleash all of your strength, dealing Damage and launching foes into the air.
Volcanic Eruption – Thrust your greatsword into the ground, inflicting Damage. Hold for 1.5s to attack 6 times to inflict Damage. Hit the Perfect Zone to deliver a finishing blow that inflicts Damage and launches foes into the air.Brutal Impact – Condense the energy of rage into your greatsword and put your weight into it as you strike the ground. Deal Damage before Charging, and Damage when Overcharged.