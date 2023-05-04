Lost Ark Reveals Details And Release Date For May Update Amazon Games has a quick update for Lost Ark players on what they can expect from the next round of additions in May.

Amazon Games dropped new details this afternoon for a new update coming to Lost Ark for the month of May. Among the new additions will be the fifth Advanced class Warrior in the Slayer, a brand new Punika Powerpass, the Engraving Support Systemm, and a brand new Hyper Express event are all one the way. We got more details on the Slayer below, as they have more refined details on their latest blog.

Lost Ark: The Slayer

The Slayer arrives in Arkesia next week on May 10, accompanied by progression events to help players quickly level up. Learn about the Slayer's abilities, engravings, and progression events below. The Slayer is the fifth Warrior Advanced Class— a female remix of the Berserker class. A melee warrior who stirs up the battlefield with her greatsword and Burst Mode, this powerful class has the potential to overwhelm anything in her path. Successful attacks with the Slayer fill the Fury Specialty Meter, which, when full, can trigger Burst Mode. During Burst Mode, the Slayer's damage and movement speed greatly increase, and a Specialty skill called Bloodlust (unique to the Slayer) can be used to unleash powerful slashes and stabs. In Burst Mode, Atk. Speed, Move Speed, and Crit Rate are greatly increased. (Atk. Speed +20%, Move Speed +20%, Crit Rate +30%). Bloodlust allows you to quickly slash at foes in front of you to inflict Damage, then perform a powerful stab, knocking them away for more Damage. This skill is only available while in Burst Mode, and can be used with [Z] key.

Skills