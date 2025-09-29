Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Across the Timeways, Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Reveals New Across The Timeways Expansion

Hearthstone has revealed the latest expansion on the way, as more chaos will ensue with Across the Timeways arrives next month

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details about the latest expansion for Hearthstone, as we got more information about Across the Timeways. This is a new 145-card set that will bring new keywords, Fabled and Rewind, to the mix, as well as the Legendary Timelord, Nozdormu. Plus a ton of mechanics that will mess with the game in new ways, that a meta might be hard to nail down. We have more details here, along with two videos, plus more notes on their website, as the expansion will launch on October 28, 2025.

Hearthstone – Across The Timeways

Chromie is the Bronze Dragonflight's ever-cheerful chronomancer and protector of the Timeways. She just discovered that Murozond, Lord of the Infinite, is trying to derail all timelines and send them towards oblivion. To stop him, Chromie raced across the timeways to recruit fabled heroes from past, future, and alternate realities.

New Keyword: Fabled – Wield the powers of Warcraft icons from past, future, and alternate timelines! These storied heroes are so powerful, they bring extra Legendary cards with them that automatically slot into your deck. A Fabled Legendary arrives for every class, pulled from timelines both known and never seen before. Ranger General Sylvanas rolls in with her sisters, Alleria and Vereesa, and Gelbin of Tomorrow brings two Legendary Auras that pair well with new Paladin cards.

New Keyword: Rewind – Time travel is coming to Hearthstone! Rewind is a new keyword that lets you replay cards with random effects for another shot at a better outcome. We've all had a spell go sideways or watched a minion's effect miss the mark. Now, if a card has Rewind, you'll be offered the chance to rewrite history. The power to change RNG is in your hands.

Pre-Purchase Now – The Across the Timeways Pre-Sale Mega Bundle includes 80 Across the Timeways Packs, 10 Golden Across the Timeways Packs, 1 Random Signature Across the Timeways Legendary Card, 1 Random Golden Across the Timeways Legendary Card, 4 Tavern Tickets, and the Timewalker Chromie Hero Skin and Card Back. The Across the Timeways Pre-Sale Bundle includes 60 Across the Timeways Packs, 2 Random Across the Timeways Legendary Cards, and the Timewalker Chromie Card Back. Pre-purchase bundles are available until the expansion launches on October 28.

