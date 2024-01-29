Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Three-Day Livestream Celebration

Konami has a special livestream happening in February for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they celebrate the 25th Anniversary.

Konami announced today that they will be holding a special three-day livestream event for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. The event will happen from February 16-18 on both the game's Twitch and YouTube channels, as they will make a few special announcements, highlight new cards, donate to charities, and hold a few special tournaments featuring high-profile players and content creators. You can learn more about it below as we're now waiting for an official schedule to be released.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Quarter Century Celebration

The show begins February 16 at 9 a.m. (PST) and runs until February 18, 11:59 p.m. (PST), on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans who tune in will be treated to loads of content spanning across every corner of the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Notable Duelists and content creators will host the stream featuring tournaments, prizes, charitable donations and over 32 hours of episodes from the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series. Of course, it wouldn't be a Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game celebration without a Duel – how about three? The Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game Quarter Century Celebration livestream will host three different invitational tournaments covering Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game.

For Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, we will be hosting team-based Invitationals for each game that will feature prominent content creators from the community as well as legendary players from past and present WCS competitions. These Invitationals will be similar to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 1st Anniversary Invitational where the eventual winner came down to a nail-biting last match. Witness the return of an iconic showdown as the Ultimate Duelist Series (UDS) Tournament makes a surprise appearance at the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game Quarter Century Celebration. Only Duelists that have previously won a UDS event are invited to finally determine who will be crowned the Undisputed UDS Champion.

