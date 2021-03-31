Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Issues A Statement On The Status of Organized Play

Konami issued a statement today in regards to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG status of both organized play and promotional events. The functionality of tournaments has been up in the air, so to speak, since the pandemic hit. Forcing organizers to take different roads to plan out major tournaments online and canceling several in-person events at conventions. But people have been wondering when the company will get back to doing those events. So the company issued the statement below going over what the current plan is, which the short version is there will still be no in-person tournaments until at least May 2021, for now. What the future holds will be dependent on the health and safety in the country as it continues to develop from people getting vaccinated.

We hope you and your loved ones are staying healthy and safe.

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. continues to monitor developments and updates related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we remain diligent about prioritizing the overall health and safety of our fan base, Tournament Store owners and staff, and all business partners. With this in mind, although state and local openings are at various stages throughout the country, we believe it is still in the best interests of our community to extend the postponement of our Organized Play and in-store promotional events through at least Friday, April 30, 2021.

To continue supporting Official Tournament Stores (OTS) during this challenging time, we introduced Remote Duel, an Organized Play initiative to run sanctioned tournaments using Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Legacy of the Duelist, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in 2020. We have been pleased to host numerous Remote Duel Extravaganzas and four successful Remote Duel Invitational virtual events since the iteration of the program. Full information about this program is shared directly with OTS and on the Official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Website, as well as via our official social media channels on an ongoing basis.

We share our community's enthusiasm to resume Organized Play and promotional events, and, in this vein, we are working closely with our OTS contacts and business partners, while heeding public health guidance, to determine how and when we can do this safely. At the end of April, we will review government health authority guidelines and provide another update relating to the status of local Organized Play and promotional events. Please continue to visit our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG website and official social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest news and updates:

Additionally, those with non-press-related inquiries regarding event cancellations and updates on future events and Organized Play initiatives are encouraged to contact us-opsupport@konami.com for more information. Our thoughts remain with those affected by this pandemic and we are grateful for everyone's commitment to the safety of our community. We thank the Yu-Gi-Oh! community for their patience and understanding during this time and look forward to sharing additional ways to connect and enjoy the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.