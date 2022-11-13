Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Final Details On November/December Releases

Konami released the final details of three releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game that they have coming for the remainder of 2022. The last three of the year for the game include a massive foil set called Magnificent Mavens, a new booster set called Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge, and a new structure deck simply called Dark World. You can read up on all three of them below as we now wait to see what 2023 has in store beyond the sets they've announced for February.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game: Magnificent Mavens

Magnificent Mavens, loaded with powerful new cards for the Sky Striker, Witchcrafter, and Mayakashi themes. You'll also find never-before-seen cards inspired by Ishizu Ishtar from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series. And if you're playing the Tearlaments theme from August's Power of the Elements, you'll find plenty of combos with Ishizu's arsenal. Tournament Duelists can also discover dozens of useful reprints from previous sets, including Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos, Traptrix Sera, and Swordsoul of Mo Ye.

Magnificent Mavens is an all-foil set with 103 Ultra Rare cards. Six of those cards can also be found as new hieroglyphic Pharaoh's Rare cards, along with 12 famous cards from the past that are in the set exclusively as Pharaoh's Rares (that's 18 Pharaoh's Rare cards in all, in this set!) First seen in the King's Court booster set last year, Pharaoh's Rare cards feature a unique Egyptian Hieroglyphic foilboard. This is only the second time Pharaoh's Rare variants have ever been available! And how about some stocking stuffers? Every box of Magnificent Mavens includes a pack of card sleeves in one of six exciting new designs, featuring Sky Strikers, Witchcrafters, or Mayakashis. Protect your Deck with these competition-legal sleeves and show your allegiance to your favorite theme. With 70 sleeves per pack, you can sleeve up your entire Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck.

Master the magnificence on November 4th, as Magnificent Mavens arrives in stores. Each Holiday Box contains 4 booster packs with 5 Ultra Rare cards each, plus 1 package of card sleeves: a total of 20 Ultra Rare cards and 70 sleeves. MSRP: $24.99 per box.

Battles Of Legend: Crystal Revenge

Featuring new cards from every era of the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series, this all-foil set builds on September's Structure Deck: Legend of the Crystal Beasts. Jesse Anderson's Crystal Beast family are front and center with the long-awaited debut of the Advanced Crystal Beasts! Get the cards you need, where you need them with Advanced Crystal Beast Sapphire Pegasus and Advanced Crystal Beast Cobalt Eagle. Advanced Crystal Beast Amber Mammoth shields your cards from targeting effects and attacks; Advanced Crystal Beast Topaz Tiger buffs the ATK and DEF of all your Advanced Crystal Beasts, reducing the stats of opposing monsters too; and Advanced Crystal Beast Amethyst Cat turns all your Advanced Crystal Beasts into direct attackers! Change the battle positions of your opponent's cards with Advanced Crystal Beast Emerald Tortoise and unleash a wave of Special Summons with Advanced Crystal Beast Ruby Carbuncle, whenever you want.

What else will you find in Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge? Fans of Joker's Knight and Yugi's 3 Musketeers of Face Cards will find a new boss monster in Royal Straight Slasher. You can Summon it in the heat of battle for an unexpected attack or destroy every card your opponent controls with its effect! If Royal Straight Slasher's defeated, you'll revive three LIGHT Warriors from your Graveyard for a little revenge of your own. And you'll find more themes from other Yu-Gi-Oh! series in Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge as well. That includes the Earth Ignis Deck from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, a powerful Cyberse Link strategy that can barricade the field.

Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge also includes tried and true tournament cards, perfect for Duelists looking to expand their arsenal. You'll even find one of the most-wanted Link Monsters in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG today: Accesscode Talker! If you've played in tournaments yourself, you'll know this incredible Link 4 finisher hits the field uninterrupted, demolishes opposing cards, and powers up for game-winning attacks. You'll also find more tournament favorites like Borreload Savage Dragon and Number 100: Numeron Dragon, plus pivotal cards for off-the-wall strategies like Toon Black Luster Soldier and Blackbeard, the Plunder Patroll Captain. And if you picked up Darkwing Blast in October but you still need some older cards for your Blackwing Deck? You'll find them right here, as stunning foil reprints. Get your revenge when Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge storms into stores on November 18. Each 5-card pack contains 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare. MSRP: $4.19 per 5-card pack.

Structure Deck: Dark World

Fusion Summon Grapha, Dragon Overlord of Dark World using the original Dragon Lord and any DARK monster as your materials. With 3200 ATK, this Level 10 Fiend-type can stomp on your opponent's monsters and hijack their card effects, turning their most important moves into discards that can send them stumbling into a "Dark World" ambush. If the new Grapha leaves the field because your opponent dares to oppose him, you can even bring back the original Grapha and force both players to discard a card. That's one less play for them, and one more Dark World trigger for you. The great Grapha approves. Reign-Beaux, Overlord of Dark World is back with a new form as well. Special Summon Reign-Beaux, Overking of Dark World from your Graveyard by returning any Level 7 or lower "Dark World" monster from the field to your hand. The new Reign-Beaux has 3000 ATK, and if it's discarded to the Graveyard by a card effect, it'll add another Level 5 or higher "Dark World" monster from your Deck to your hand. And if your opponent's effect discarded it? You'll Special Summon a Level 4 or lower "Dark World" monster from your Deck or Graveyard as well.

These new boss monsters aren't arriving alone! New soldiers of "Dark World" join the fight, including a Level 4 monster that adds The Gates of Dark World Field Spell to your hand, and a Level 1 monster that can Special Summon up to two "Dark World" monsters. New support Spell Cards strengthen your forces on the battlefield, banish cards from your opponent's Graveyard, and Fusion Summon Fiends like the new Grapha! All three Spell Cards can also discard your "Dark World" monsters. Finally, a brand-new Counter Trap lets you negate Summons, and it even shields your "Dark World" army whenever it's in the Graveyard. And that's not all! Structure Deck: Dark World includes dozens of classic cards for "Dark World" Duelists, from monsters like Goldd, Wu-Lord of Dark World and Broww, Huntsman of Dark World, to support cards like Dark World Lightning and Card Destruction. You'll even find Trap Cards that can fit different strategies, like Deck Devastation Virus, Paleozoic Dinomischus and Skill Drain! The glorious Grapha always keeps his allies well-armed!

Structure Deck: Dark World reclaims the throne on December 2. Each Structure Deck includes 37 Common cards, 3 Super Rares, 5 Ultra Rares, and 1 Double-sided Deluxe Game Mat/Dueling Guide. MSRP: $11.99 per box.